Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HES. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

