Amalgamated Bank Sells 168 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

FICO opened at $791.62 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.52 and a fifty-two week high of $794.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $718.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

