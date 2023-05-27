Amalgamated Bank Sells 438 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 983,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $475.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $572.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

