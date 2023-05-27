Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,358 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nucor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after acquiring an additional 287,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Up 1.1 %

NUE opened at $136.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.