Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,371 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.9 %

FTNT opened at $67.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

