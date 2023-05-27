Amalgamated Bank Sells 83 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.29 and a 200-day moving average of $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total transaction of $1,993,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total transaction of $1,993,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,379 shares of company stock worth $44,912,997 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.