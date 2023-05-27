Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.45% of Amedisys worth $39,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amedisys by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

