AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Trading Down 16.3 %

OTCMKTS AMMX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.20. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

