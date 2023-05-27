American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock remained flat at $1.79 during midday trading on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. Its long-term objectives are to: increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through acquisitions on an accretive basis, and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders.

