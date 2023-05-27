American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Service Co. International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SCI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. 899,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.