American International Group Inc. Has $18.41 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 361.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after acquiring an additional 255,073 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.28. 1,041,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,335. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

