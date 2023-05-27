American International Group Inc. Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. 33,409,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,221,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

