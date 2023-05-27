American International Group Inc. Has $18.89 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $241.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

