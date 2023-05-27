American International Group Inc. Has $27.21 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $265,369,000 after buying an additional 153,807 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 156,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,261. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

