American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $40.61. 1,083,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

