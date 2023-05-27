American International Group Inc. Sells 11,063 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Horizon worth $20,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,788,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368,234. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

