American International Group Inc. Sells 6,094 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,022,051. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,342 shares of company stock worth $64,689,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,011. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

