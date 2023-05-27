American International Group Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $23,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

NYSE FICO traded up $19.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $791.62. The stock had a trading volume of 211,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,783. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $371.52 and a 1 year high of $794.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $718.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.22.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

