American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.70.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $537.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $549.56.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,086. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

