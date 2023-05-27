American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.18. 2,692,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,219. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.91 and a 200 day moving average of $208.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

