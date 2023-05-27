Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,578,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $62.97 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

