Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.