Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,264 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

SHEL stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,526.29.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.