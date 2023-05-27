Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SLYG opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
