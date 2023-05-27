Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $1,938,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

