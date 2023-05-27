Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,928,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,505,000 after acquiring an additional 543,572 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

