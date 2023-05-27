Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

