Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,145 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 8,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

