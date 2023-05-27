Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.60. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

