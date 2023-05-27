Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

