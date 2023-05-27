AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Up 0.3 %
AMREP stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. AMREP has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
