AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Up 0.3 %

AMREP stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. AMREP has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMREP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

