Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 9th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 4.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.23% of Analog Devices worth $192,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

ADI stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

