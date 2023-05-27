Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.

Analog Devices stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.99. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

