Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Price Target at GBX 174.36

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 178.30 ($2.22).

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.99) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 156.60 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,132.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.16). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

