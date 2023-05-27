Analysts Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT at $80.10

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.10.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $86.93 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.