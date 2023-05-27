Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) PT at $34.70

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,578,097 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 71.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 139.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 58.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

