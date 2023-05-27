Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) PT at $34.70

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,578,097 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PD stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
