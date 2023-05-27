Analysts Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) PT at $13.20

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $389.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,271 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 930,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

