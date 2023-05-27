Analysts Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) PT at $13.20

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AANGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $389.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,271 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 930,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

