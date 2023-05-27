Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $257.83

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $72,375,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after acquiring an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

