Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the April 30th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 27,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,778. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Anglo American Platinum

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGPY. Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC lowered Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.