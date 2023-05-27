Anne M. Holloway Sells 636 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American States Water Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. 170,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American States Water

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in American States Water by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in American States Water by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About American States Water

Further Reading

