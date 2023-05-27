Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 726,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 120,424.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 133,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,527. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

