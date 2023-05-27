Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Down 82.0% in May

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the April 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Applied UV Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AUVI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 183,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,895. Applied UV has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 70.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied UV by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied UV by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

