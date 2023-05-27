Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. 16,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.