Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Arcadis Stock Performance

Shares of Arcadis stock remained flat at $44.70 during midday trading on Friday. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6908 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV is a design and consultancy firm, which engages in the provision of consultancy, design, engineering, and management services. It operates through the following segments: Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligency. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.