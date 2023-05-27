Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Archrock

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 192.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

See Also

