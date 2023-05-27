Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

Arconic stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

