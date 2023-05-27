Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $74.10 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 7% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $74.10 million and $475,311.35 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000918 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

