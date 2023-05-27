Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $73.70 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Ardor has a market cap of $73.70 million and $384,741.29 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

