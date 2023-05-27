Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 2.1%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 33,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 85,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.48.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

