Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,242. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35.

